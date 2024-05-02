What the papers say – May 2

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tributes to the 14-year-old boy who was killed in Tuesday’s sword attack features among the stories leading Thursday’s newspapers.

The Daily Express, Daily Mirror and the Metro lead with tributes to Daniel Anjorin, who was murdered in east London on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph says Irish plans to send police officers to the border to stop migrants entering the country triggered a “row” between Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Irish Taoiseach Simon Harris.

The i reports that the UK Government’s Rwanda plan could be delayed as civil servants sue the Government.

The Labour party is set to unveil a “weakened package” of worker’s rights, according to the Financial Times.

The Guardian reports Labour is facing criticism over a “loophole” that would allow workers to be on zero-hour contracts despite the party pledging to ban them.

The Times looks at Labour’s plan to “admit small boat migrants” into the asylum system and overturn the Government’s asylum ban.

The Independent splashes with a warning from the Tees Valley mayor that his potential defeat in today’s local elections should be a “wake-up call” for Tory MPs.

The Daily Mail runs with the words, the “day that Rwanda became a reality” after the first migrants set for deportation to Rwanda were detained on Wednesday.

And the Daily Star says scientists are saying there could be a shark off the coast of Sussex.