What the papers say – June 15
The last-minute grounding of the first deportation flight to Rwanda dominates Wednesday’s front pages.
The nation’s papers are led by reaction to the Rwanda flight being cancelled following a late ruling from the European Court of Human Rights.
The Times, The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail all report the plane was grounded after migrants aboard it were granted injunctions against their removal at the 11th hour.
The story is also carried by i and The Independent.
The Guardian says the ruling has thrown the Government’s controversial deportation plan “into chaos”.
Metro and the Daily Mirror both label the situation a “farce”, with the former reporting the cancellation came the same day 400 more migrants crossed the English Channel.
The Daily Express leads with “fury” over the situation from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who accused lawyers of “abetting the work of criminal gangs”.
Elsewhere, Financial Times reports the PM’s new cost-of-living tsar David Buttress recently called for Mr Johnson’s resignation and has claimed that voting Tory is “a form of self-harm”.
The Sun leads with an exclusive on Tyson Fury training for a boxing comeback.
And the Daily Star says health experts have issued a warning over this week’s imminent heatwave.
