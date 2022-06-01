The threat of deportation to Rwanda is having a “catastrophic” impact on the wellbeing of asylum seekers, charities have warned, amid “tragic” reports that people are attempting to take their own life rather than be removed from the UK.

Under the government’s controversial policy, which has been widely condemned as inhumane and ineffective, a first group of asylum seekers will be flown to Rwanda on 14 June to have their claims processed.

Ahead of this, charities have received reports that people due to be deported are becoming suicidal or mentally unwell. Even those not impacted by the policy are growing more anxious and distressed, campaigners say.

“We have been receiving a number of worrying reports from our services working directly with people in the asylum system about the devastating impact the threat being expelled to Rwanda is having on them,” said Enver Solomon, CEO at the Refugee Council.

“We are hearing tragic stories about the severe impact on mental health, including reports of self-harm. We are concerned the government is not seeing the face behind the case and should be doing far more to exercise its duty of care towards vulnerable people.”

Last week, The Independent reported that an Afghan man who came to the UK as a child tried to take his own life after being told he faces deportation to Rwanda.

Hakim Khan, 32, said he would “rather die” than be sent to the east African nation after he was detained at Brook House removal centre this month.

“I tried to take my life the day before yesterday ... I just want to be free, I want to be with my family, I want to be a human,” the asylum seeker, who first arrived in the UK as a child in 2008, said.

The Guardian reported the case of a female Iranian asylum seeker who attempted suicide, telling charity workers she took this action because she feared the prospect of deportation to Rwanda.

“These are men, women and children who have already endured so much trauma and upheaval,” Mr Solomon added.

The Refugee Council said it had expressed its concerns over the mental health of asylum seekers in an open joint letter with the British Red Cross, which said the Rwanda policy has left many asylum seekers distressed and anxious - “even though they may not be directly impacted”.

Last year, the Home Office identified 17,440 asylum seekers who were deemed to be vulnerable and were referred to what is known as “safeguarding hubs,” according to freedom of information data obtained by The Guardian.

Earlier this month, The Independent reported asylum seekers are disappearing from hotels and growing reluctant to claim support over fears that they may be deported to Rwanda.

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 31 May 2022 Sir Sean Connery's Aston Martin DB5 which is expected to fetch up to £1.4 million at auction. The family of the James Bond actor, who died in October 2020 aged 90, is selling the 1964 classic car to raise money for a philanthropy fund set up in his name PA UK news in pictures 30 May 2022 Corgi Charles and friends enjoy a spot of tea during The Jubilee Tea Pawty at award winning doggy day care, Bruce’s Ben Stevens/PinPep UK news in pictures 29 May 2022 Nottingham Forest’s Cafu celebrates after winning the Championship Play-Off Final against Huddersfield Town at Wembley Action Images via Reuters UK news in pictures 28 May 2022 Balloons light up as they are tethered to the ground during the night glow at the Isle of Wight Balloon Festival at Robin Hill Country Park, Isle of Wight PA UK news in pictures 27 May 2022 A crow chases an urban fox, who has dug up a bird carcass, outside the Old Bailey, central London PA UK news in pictures 26 May 2022 Pedestrians walk past a 'Living Wall' art project, produced in collaboration with The National Portrait Galler and the Earls Court Development Company, in west London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 25 May 2022 Guests during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London PA UK news in pictures 24 May 2022 People walk past the Liverpool Street station sign along the Elizabeth Line on its first day of service as it joins the London Underground network in London, Britain EPA UK news in pictures 23 May 2022 A young child amongst group of people thought to be migrants is carried by a member of the military as they are brought in to Dover, Kent PA UK news in pictures 22 May 2022 Fernandinho of Manchester City lifts the Premier League trophy after their side finished the season as Premier League champions during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa Getty Images UK news in pictures 21 May 2022 France's Thibault Laly during day one of the Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB World Cup event in Fort William PA UK news in pictures 20 May 2022 Chef Jamie Oliver takes part in the ‘What an Eton Mess’ demonstration outside Downing Street, calling for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to reconsider his U-turn on the Government’s anti-obesity strategy PA UK news in pictures 19 May 2022 Sculpture conservator Marisa Prandelli adjusts a display of heads of ‘Cybermen’ in the monster vault at the ‘Doctor Who: Worlds of Wonder’ exhibition which opens at the World Museum later this month in Liverpool Reuters UK news in pictures 18 May 2022 People cross Regent Street, decorated with flags to mark the upcoming platinum jubilee , to mark the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II AP UK news in pictures 17 May 2022 Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan on a Elizabeth Line train at Paddington station in London PA UK news in pictures 16 May 2022 Protesters from Border Communities Against Brexit outside Hillsborough Castle during a visit by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Northern Ireland for talks with Stormont parties PA UK news in pictures 15 May 2022 Queen Elizabeth II departs following the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle PA UK news in pictures 14 May 2022 Heat haze softens the scene as a paraglider takes to the sky over the cliffs above Boscombe beach in Dorset PA UK news in pictures 13 May 2022 Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her husband Richard and daughter Gabriella as they leave 10 Downing Street, after a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson PA UK news in pictures 12 May 2022 Rebekah Vardy leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice, London, during high-profile libel battle between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney PA UK news in pictures 11 May 2022 A Goldeneye swims in the rain at Slimbridge wetlands, Gloucestershire PA UK news in pictures 10 May 2022 Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales appears on a screen next to a painting of Queen Elizabeth at the Royal Gallery as he delivers the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament at the Houses of Parliament, in London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 9 May 2022 Linda Bainbridge (left) and Miyuki Griffin putting the finishing touches to The Crown, Orb and Sceptre exhibit as part of A Festival of Flowers' at Salisbury Cathedral. Hundreds of flower arrangers will be mounting 127 individual exhibits throughout the cathedral in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee PA UK news in pictures 8 May 2022 Durham Cathedral which stands on The Bailey, a peninsula formed by the River Wear looping around the historic centre of Durham PA UK news in pictures 7 May 2022 Girls from Grace and Poise, the world’s first Muslim ballet school, perform during the Eid in the Square festival in Trafalgar Square, London PA UK news in pictures 6 May 2022 Ballots are emptied from a ballot box to be counted, during local elections, at Wandsworth Town Hall, London Reuters UK news in pictures 5 May 2022 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at a polling station with his dog Dilyn to vote during local elections in Westminster, London EPA UK news in pictures 4 May 2022 Rob Munday, creator of the first officially commissioned 3D/holographic portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in 2004, unveils a previously unseen portrait of the monarch to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, in London. The new portrait is named ‘Platinum Queen: Felicity’ and is dedicated to the 20 years of friendship between The Queen and her personal assistant and close friend Miss Angela Kelly AP UK news in pictures 3 May 2022 Alex Kelly from Eden Architectural Conservation cleans a gargoyle on the north doorway at Rosslyn Chapel in Roslin, Midlothian, as part of conservation maintenance PA UK news in pictures 2 May 2022 People enjoy theme park rides at a funfair at Small Heath Park in Birmingham, as the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end and Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr PA UK news in pictures 1 May 2022 England’s Ronnie O’Sullivan in action against England’s Judd Trump during day sixteen of the Betfred World Snooker Championship at The Crucible, Sheffield PA UK news in pictures 30 April 2022 Visitors record images amongst azalea and rhododendron blossom in Richmond Park, London Reuters UK news in pictures 29 April 2022 A giant puppet, controlled by four people, called Gnomus, the Caretaker of the Earth, performs at Stonehenge, near Amesbury, Wiltshire PA UK news in pictures 28 April 2022 The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall in a TV studio during a visit to the BBC World Service at BBC Broadcasting House, London, to mark it's 90th year and to thank staff and learn how they are continuing their operations across Ukraine, Russia and Afghanistan PA UK news in pictures 27 April 2022 Trafalgar Square in central London is covered in plants and flowers at the launch of an initiative to rewild and protect 2 million hectares of land. The temporary installation, which is made up of over 6000 plants, flowers, and trees, aims to raise awareness of the importance of biodiversity in urban spaces, with visitors to the site invited to pick up and rehome one of the plants PA UK news in pictures 26 April 2022 One of the Liverbirds that sits atop of the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool, is illuminated just before the sun rises over the city PA UK news in pictures 25 April 2022 Prime Minister Boris Johnson paints over the white line of the centre circle during a visit to Bury FC at their Gigg Lane ground in Bury, Greater Manchester Getty UK news in pictures 24 April 2022 A lone Grenadier Guard during the Dawn Service commemorating Anzac Day at the New Zealand Memorial at Hyde Park Corner, London PA UK news in pictures 23 April 2022 Killy Cavendish during St George's Day celebrations in London's Trafalgar Square PA UK news in pictures 22 April 2022 A demonstrator holds a pink smoke flare billowing over members of Extinction Rebellion staging a protest against the use of and investment in fossil fuel, outside offices of Vanguard Asset Management on Earth Day in the City of London Reuters UK news in pictures 21 April 2022 The Honourable Artillery Company (HAC), the City of London's Reserve Army Regiment, fire a 62 Gun Royal Salute at the Tower of London to mark the 96th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II PA UK news in pictures 20 April 2022 Stella Morris the wife of Julian Assange talks to the media outside Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, after Wikileaks founder Julian Assange was formally issued with an order for extradition to the US to face espionage charges PA UK news in pictures 19 April 2022 Sunrise behind the Bass Rock off the East Lothian coast near North Berwick PA UK news in pictures 18 April 2022 Riders dressed as knights take part in the International Jousting Tournament, held at the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds, northern England AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 17 April 2022 Cyclists take part in MacAvalanche, a mass start mountain bike race through the snow, descending over 900m from the summit of Aonach Mor in the Nevis Range near Fort William PA UK news in pictures 16 April 2022 Zara Tindall riding Classicals Euro Star takes part in the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials in Norfolk PA UK news in pictures 15 April 2022 People on the beach in Bournemouth. Good Friday is set to be the hottest day of the year so far, experts have predicted, ahead of "very pleasant" spring conditions over the Easter weekend PA UK news in pictures 14 April 2022 Migrants arrive at Dover port after being picked up in the channel by the border force Getty UK news in pictures 13 April 2022 A demonstrator is carried away by police outside the Department for Business in London after protesting against oil and gas production PA UK news in pictures 12 April 2022 Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (left) arrive for a meeting at Young People’s Futures, a charity investing in the future of Scotland’s young people, as part of a campaign visit in Glasgow PA

In one case, a Rwandan asylum seeker supported by the British Red Cross disclosed that he would go into hiding and abstain from accessing support for fear that he could be deported back to the country from which he fled.

Mohamed Omar, head of experts by experience and partnerships at Refugee Action, said the Rwanda policy was having a “catastrophic” effect on the wellbeing of refugees stuck in the asylum system.

“Families are scared and anxious to leave their homes, and even people who claimed asylum years ago are worried that they may be targeted for deportation,” he added.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said that the UK’s policy “will inevitably fail to provide protection for those most in need of it and increase the risk of refugees resorting to more dangerous journeys.”

Catherine Stubberfield, a spokesperson for UNHCR, said: “We continue to urge the government of the United Kingdom to instead work on readily available alternatives that would be more efficient, humane and cost-effective, and stand ready to offer our ongoing support for such alternatives.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We take every step to prevent self-harm or suicide, which is why asylum seekers have access to a health and social care services from the moment they arrive and we have a dedicated welfare team onsite at each asylum accommodation site responsible for identifying vulnerable asylum seekers and supporting them.

“Everyone considered for relocation to Rwanda will be screened on a case by case basis, and nobody will be removed if it is unsafe or inappropriate for them.”

If you need to speak to someone, the Samaritans are available 24/7 on 116 123.