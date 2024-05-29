‘Little to show’ for millions of pounds spent on Rwanda asylum plan – report

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Home Office “does not have a credible plan” for sending asylum seekers to Rwanda, a group of MPs has warned.

The Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) found the government department had “little to show” for the millions of pounds spent so far on the policy and its asylum accommodation plans.

In a report published on Wednesday, the committee said the Home Office had “continually failed to be transparent with Parliament about how many people will be relocated, and the potential costs of the programme” as it made a string of recommendations.

We are concerned that the Home Office does not have a credible plan for implementing the Rwanda partnership Commons Public Accounts Committee

It comes as a High Court judge ordered the Government to confirm the earliest date it intends to start deportations amid legal challenges over the policy, after the Prime Minister admitted flights would not take off before the General Election.

The Home Office is “spending significant amounts of money on its asylum and immigration policies” but “despite committing significant sums of money to the Rwanda partnership and its large accommodation sites there is little to show for the money spent so far”, the PAC report said.

While the committee welcomed the department’s efforts in moving asylum seekers out of hotels, it found the “assessment of the requirements for setting up alternative accommodation in large sites fell woefully short of reality and risked wasting taxpayers’ money” and the new sites “will not house anywhere near as many people as initially expected, exacerbating existing accommodation issues”.

“We are concerned that the Home Office does not have a credible plan for implementing the Rwanda partnership,” the report concluded, adding: “In its haste to establish large accommodation sites, the Home Office made unacceptable and avoidable mistakes, and failed to protect value for money.”

More than 10,000 migrants have arrived in the UK so far this year after crossing the Channel as immigration becomes a key election campaign battleground.

Rishi Sunak has pledged to “stop the boats” and described the Rwanda plan as an “indispensable deterrent”.

The Prime Minister has also defended the policy as a “worthwhile investment”, despite the public spending watchdog revealing the cost could soar to half a billion pounds.

Earlier this year the National Audit Office (NAO) said the deportation plan could cost taxpayers nearly £2 million for each of the first 300 asylum seekers sent to the east African nation.

The Home Office had refused to say how much more money, on top of the £290 million already confirmed, the UK has agreed to pay Kigali under the initial five-year deal but the NAO report uncovered millions more in spending, including £11,000 for each migrant’s plane ticket.

Last week Mr Sunak conceded Rwanda deportations would only take place “after the election”, adding: “If I’m elected, we will get the flights off.”

He stressed the “preparation work” was already in motion but campaigners and migrant charities called for asylum seekers due to be sent to Rwanda to be freed immediately from detention.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer claimed Mr Sunak never believed in the plan and called an early election to avoid testing the policy.

The Home Office is understood to have already released some migrants on bail who had been detained for Rwanda flights.

Provisional Home Office figures show 10,448 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel so far in 2024.

Crossings are up 37% on this time last year when 7,610 had made the journey, and are 12% higher than the 9,326 arrivals recorded at this stage in 2022, according to PA news agency analysis of the figures.

The Home Office and the Conservative Party have been contacted for comment.