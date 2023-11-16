What the papers say – November 16

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Government’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda is at the forefront of the majority of British newspapers after the Supreme Court ruling blocked the move.

The Times and the Daily Telegraph focused their fronts on Rishi Sunak’s plan to enact an emergency law to save the Rwanda policy.

The Sun opted for a pun headline directed at the “furious” Prime Minister.

The Daily Mail angled its front on Mr Sunak’s frustration over the result of yesterday’s Supreme Court challenge.

The Guardian, the Daily Express and Metro all opted for headlines on a defiant Mr Sunak and his vow to make the Rwanda plan happen.

The Financial Times and The Independent splashed with the Prime Minister’s vow to “change the law”.

Other stories do feature on the front pages, the i opting for a financial story as it says: “Pensions boost at double UK inflation”.

The Daily Mirror leads on a book which it says will unveil some private truths about the Queen’s death.

And the weather dominates the front of the Daily Star which says a cold front is scheduled to hit Britain at the end of the month.