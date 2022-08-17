What the papers say – August 17

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Tory leadership race, a “love cheat” and potential speed limits for cyclists are splashed across the mastheads on Wednesday.

Liz Truss said British workers need “more graft”, according to a leaked recording obtained by The Guardian from the politician’s time as chief secretary to the Treasury.

The Times reports Rishi Sunak has warned Ms Truss’s plans to tackle the cost-of-living crisis would lead to millions being “tipped into destitution”.

The Daily Express, meanwhile, says the Foreign Secretary has attacked the EU for breaking a vital research agreement.

Former Pop Idol contestant and theatre star Darius Campbell Danesh has died in the US, reports The Sun and Metro.

Former immigration minister Chris Philp writes in The Daily Telegraph that the UK’s modern slavery law has become one of the biggest loopholes allowing illegal migrants to escape deportation.

The Financial Times says a record fall in wages signals more cost-of-living pain for households.

Self-confessed “love cheat” Ryan Giggs has told a jury he was unfaithful in all his previous relationships but has never assaulted a woman, reports the Daily Mirror and Daily Star.

The Independent covers police forces in England and Wales being told to sack officers guilty of domestic abuse or racism.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is considering plans to create speed limits for cyclists, says the Daily Mail.

And the i has former prime minister Tony Blair calling on the Government to bring back compulsory masks on public transport and offer all adults a booster jab this autumn to prevent a winter wave of Covid.