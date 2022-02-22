Airlines continue operating flights between UK and Ukraine

Wizz Air has said it will continue to operate flights between the UK and Ukraine despite Russia sending troops into the east of the country.

The Hungarian airline connects Luton Airport with Kiev and Lviv.

It runs three return flights per week on both routes.

A spokeswoman said: “Wizz Air continues to closely monitor the situation in Ukraine.

We have not made any changes to our schedule Wizz Air

“Currently, we have not made any changes to our schedule and all of our flights to/from Ukraine continue to operate as normal.

“All passengers with booked flights to and from Ukraine are advised to regularly check their mailboxes for further information about booked flights.”

Ryanair and Ukraine International Airlines also operate flights between the UK and Ukraine.

Neither airline has announced any changes to those schedules.

A number of airlines in other countries have suspended flights to and from Ukraine.

They include Air France, Germany’s Lufthansa, Dutch carrier KLM, and Scandinavian company SAS.

Latvian airline airBaltic has halted its overnight flights to and from Ukraine.