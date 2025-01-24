One in five flights cancelled as Storm Eowyn wreaks havoc

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One in five flights from airports in the UK and Ireland was cancelled on Friday as Storm Eowyn caused disruption at several major airports.

Aviation analytics company Cirium said by 1pm some 1,124 flights scheduled to operate to, from or between the countries’ airports were axed.

That is equivalent to 20% of all flights, affecting around 150,000 passengers.

Dublin was the worst affected airport in terms of cancellations, with 120 departures and 110 arrivals.

That was followed by Edinburgh (85 departures, 80 arrivals), Heathrow (51 departures, 62 arrivals) and Glasgow (44 departures, 43 arrivals).

Hundreds of passengers also spent hours on flights which returned to their points of departure after being unable to land at their planned destinations.

Ryanair flight RK596 from Stansted, Essex, to Edinburgh reached the Scottish capital’s airport but could not touch down safely.

After circling over the Borders it returned to Stansted, landing two hours and 44 minutes after taking off.

Online systems initially showed the flight was diverting to Cologne, Germany.

Passengers onboard Ryanair flight FR338 from Luton to Dublin are enduring a similar experience.

The plane took off from the Bedfordshire airport at 9.33am, and is scheduled to land back there at 12.24pm after reaching the Irish capital but being unable to touch down.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “A small number of flights to/from the UK today are experiencing disruptions due to Storm Eowyn.

“We are advising passengers who have been affected by the storm to check their Ryanair app for the latest updates on their flight.

“Ryanair sincerely apologises to all passengers affected by these storm-related disruptions, which are entirely beyond our control and have impacted all airlines operating to/from the UK.”