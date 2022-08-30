Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ryanair launches largest UK winter schedule

The Irish carrier announced it will operate more than 3,000 daily flights to and from 21 UK airports this winter.

Neil Lancefield
Tuesday 30 August 2022 16:53
Ryanair said it will operate more than 3,000 daily flights to and from 21 UK airports this winter (Niall Carson/PA)
Ryanair said it will operate more than 3,000 daily flights to and from 21 UK airports this winter (Niall Carson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Ryanair has launched its largest winter schedule in the UK.

The Irish carrier announced it will operate more than 3,000 daily flights to and from 21 UK airports this winter.

It will open 21 new routes to destinations such as Stansted to Lapland, Finland; Liverpool to Rome, Italy; Birmingham to Stockholm, Sweden; and Edinburgh to Grenoble, France.

Speaking at a press conference in London, Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary said: “Ryanair is one of the most reliable airlines as hopeless Heathrow continues to cap traffic, while BA cancels thousands of UK flights in its winter schedules due to staff shortages.

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s “useless” Cabinet (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

“This winter Ryanair is offering its UK customers lower fares and more certainty with their winter travel plans, as it operates a full schedule of over 3,000 daily flights with many new routes and unbeatable value for the UK’s consumers and their families.”

Mr O’Leary also launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s “useless” Cabinet.

He advised Mr Johnson’s successor to “get rid of all of them”.

Asked at a press conference in central London how the new prime minister could help the aviation industry, Mr O’Leary said Home Secretary Priti Patel is “not capable”, while removing Grant Shapps from his position as Transport Secretary would be “no loss”.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are the final two in the race for No 10, with the winner to be revealed on September 5.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in