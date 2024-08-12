VMAs bosses change date of ceremony to avoid clash with US presidential debate

Support truly

Organisers of the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) have changed the date of the ceremony to avoid a clash with a televised US presidential debate.

The showdown between vice president Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, and Republican former president Donald Trump was announced last week by ABC News for September 10.

Bosses at the VMAs moved their event to September 11.

Taylor Swift won the Video of the Year award in 2023 (Doug Peters/PA) ( PA Archive )

On Monday, Paramount+ said: “In observance of the 23rd anniversary of 9/11, MTV will again support the non-profit 9/11 Day, which organises the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, and Tuesday’s Children, which serves the families of 9/11.”

US singer Sabrina Carpenter, Cuba-born star and former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello, and US singer Chappell Roan will be among the performers.

Carpenter has six nominations at this year’s awards, and Roan has been recognised for the first time.

Leading the 2024 nominations is US superstar Taylor Swift with 10 nods.

The 34-year-old has been nominated eight times for Post Malone collaboration Fortnight.

Malone has nine nominations, with eight for Fortnight and another for best collaboration for I Had Some Help, recorded with Morgan Wallen.

Swift will compete against Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Eminem, Carpenter and SZA for artist of the year.

She will also face Carpenter in the song of the year category, along with Teddy Swims, Jack Harlow, Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar.

Last year’s ceremony saw Swift take home nine awards, taking her total number of VMA awards to 23. Beyonce still has more gongs, with 28.

The awards ceremony will take place from 1am UK time on Thursday September 11 at the UBS Arena in New York’s Long Island.

Last year, Paramount+ cancelled the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) in Paris over the “volatility of world events” amid the conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip.

Manchester will host the EMAs for the first time with an event at the new Co-op Live arena on November 10.