In Pictures: First passengers take a ride on London’s new Elizabeth line
The vast engineering project will cut journey times significantly across the capital
After years of waiting, the new Elizabeth line has finally carried its first passengers around London.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, Chelsea Pensioners and train enthusiasts from around the UK were among those on the first train to leave Paddington at 6.33am on Tuesday.
There were big smiles from Mayor of London Mr Khan as passengers finally tried out the trains.
A lot of work has also gone into brightening up the line for travellers.
