In Pictures: Grenfell victims remembered at Westminster Abbey memorial service

The congregation included former prime minister Theresa May, London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Housing Secretary Michael Gove.

PA Reporter
Tuesday 14 June 2022 14:26
White roses were placed outside Westminster Abbey in London in memory of the Grenfell Tower victims (Jonathan Brady/PA)
White roses were placed outside Westminster Abbey in London in memory of the Grenfell Tower victims (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)

A memorial service was among several events being held on Tuesday to mark five years since the devastating Grenfell Tower fire in London.

The names of the 72 men, women and children who lost their lives in the tower block blaze on June 14 2017 in north Kensington were read out by multi-faith leaders during the service at Westminster Abbey.

The campaign group Grenfell United posted: “On this day 5 years ago, people came in solidarity & opened their hearts. It showed the power of unity, regardless of faith, race or background; uniting in the face of adversity. Today, we remember the kindness the public showed – it gave us the strength to keep going.”

An order of service and white rose were placed on chairs at the memorial service at Westminster Abbey (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan was among those attending the service (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

A member of the clergy lights candles with the names of the Grenfell victims on them (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)
Theresa May, left, and community volunteer Claire Walker speak before the service (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)
Grenfell survivors, the bereaved and members of the community were gathering on Tuesday to remember those who perished (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)
The very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, opened the service saying the loss and anguish were ‘still vivid and sharp’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)
A community choir performed at the service, five years on from the deadliest domestic blaze since the Second World War (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)
Marlene Anderson, the daughter of victim Raymond Bernard, addressed the congregation (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

Attendees were given white roses in remembrance of those who died (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)
Outside the abbey, people placed white roses in memory of the victims (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in