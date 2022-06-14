In Pictures: Grenfell victims remembered at Westminster Abbey memorial service
The congregation included former prime minister Theresa May, London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Housing Secretary Michael Gove.
A memorial service was among several events being held on Tuesday to mark five years since the devastating Grenfell Tower fire in London.
The names of the 72 men, women and children who lost their lives in the tower block blaze on June 14 2017 in north Kensington were read out by multi-faith leaders during the service at Westminster Abbey.
The campaign group Grenfell United posted: “On this day 5 years ago, people came in solidarity & opened their hearts. It showed the power of unity, regardless of faith, race or background; uniting in the face of adversity. Today, we remember the kindness the public showed – it gave us the strength to keep going.”
