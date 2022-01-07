Consultant tells Sajid Javid about his refusal to be vaccinated

Steve James, an anaesthetist at King’s College Hospital in London, spoke to the Health Secretary during his visit an ICU.

Catherine Lough
Friday 07 January 2022 16:37
Health Secretary Sajid Javid talks to Steve James during a visit to King’s College London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Health Secretary Sajid Javid talks to Steve James during a visit to King’s College London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Wire)

A doctor has spoken to the Health Secretary about his refusal to be vaccinated despite working in intensive care since the start of the pandemic.

Steve James, a consultant anaesthetist at King’s College Hospital in London who has worked in the ICU since early 2020 treating Covid patients, told Sajid Javid why he did not believe in vaccination.

The Health Secretary politely expressed his disagreement and urged the public to get boosted during his visit.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid meets staff in a Covid Intensive Care Unit (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Wire)

Mr James told the PA news agency he did not believe Covid-19 was causing “very significant problems” for young people, adding that his patients in the ICU had been “extremely overweight” with multiple other co-morbidities.

Recommended

He said the Health Secretary did not seem to agree with him but had listened to his opinion.

“I wouldn’t say he agreed with me,” he said. “I had the feeling he was listening.”

In December, MPs approved mandatory vaccinations for NHS and social care staff by April this year.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in