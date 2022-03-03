NHS told to stop using energy supplied by Russian-owned Gazprom

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said the NHS must stop using energy supplied by the Russian-owned firm Gazprom.

A senior government source told the PA news agency that Mr Javid has been in talks with NHS England over ending the contracts, which are reported by Politico to have been worth £16 million in 2021.

More than a dozen NHS trusts are thought to be supplied by Gazprom, alongside several local councils.

The source told PA: “Sajid has spoken with NHSE and been clear that trusts need to stop using Gazprom as a supplier.

“He has also requested a wider review of any Russian role in supply chains across the health service.”

It comes after Lord Simon Stevens, former head of NHS England, told the House of Lords that “decarbonising the health sector will take pound notes out of the hands of dictatorial regimes that are engaged in acts of aggression”.

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt also tweeted: “It’s clearly unsustainable for a humanitarian organisation like the NHS to have any commercial links whatsoever with (Vladimir) Putin’s murderous regime.”