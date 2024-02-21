Emilia Clarke, Tim Martin, and Sajid Javid among those to collect honours

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brexit and beyond email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Publican Sir Tim Martin, former chancellor Sir Sajid Javid and actress Emilia Clarke are among those set to collect honours at Windsor Castle.

They will attend an investiture ceremony alongside a host of other luminaries on Wednesday.

Wetherspoons boss Sir Tim, who was a vocal Brexit supporter during the 2016 referendum campaign, has been recognised for his services to hospitality and culture.

Sir Sajid, who served as chancellor under Boris Johnson, has been made a knight for his political and public service.

Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has been made an MBE alongside her mother Jenny as co-founders of SameYou, a brain injury recovery charity they established after the actress survived two brain haemorrhages.

The first, a bleed on the brain, happened while she was working out in a north London gym in 2011.

She founded the charity after she was shocked to find out how understaffed rehabilitation services were.

Sir Sajid entered the Commons as the MP for Bromsgrove in May 2010 with a majority of more than 11,000 and has increased his share of the vote in every election since.

Taking on the roles of home secretary, chancellor and health secretary during his career, he also put himself forward for the Tory leadership twice.

It was his sensational resignation from Boris Johnson’s cabinet, together with Rishi Sunak, that spelled the beginning of the end for the former prime minister’s premiership.

Sir Sajid had previously left his chancellor role abruptly in 2020 after being told he must sack all his advisers if he wished to keep his job.

Sir Tim built up his pub group after buying his first venue in Muswell Hill, north London, in 1979.

The Norwich-born businessman initially called it Martin’s Free House but changed it to JD Wetherspoon the following year.

The pub chain, known for its low pricing, floated on the London Stock Exchange in 1992 and continued a rapid expansion across the UK.

Other people who will be recognised at the investiture ceremony include Labour MP Dame Siobhain McDonagh, for political and public service; director Betsy Gregory, for services to dance; and Lydia Otter, for services to people with autism and their families in Oxfordshire.