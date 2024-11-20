Dog walker finds remains of baby in field in Greater Manchester

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A police investigation has been launched after a dog walker found the remains of a baby in a field in Greater Manchester.

The unidentified woman was walking her dog near Ashtons Field, Salford, at around 12.30pm on Wednesday when she found the body of who police have named Baby A.

Greater Manchester Police said it is too early to tell the baby’s ethnicity, gender and where they were from.

The force is following several lines of inquiry to understand how long they were in the field and how they died.

Chief Superintendent and District Commander for Salford, Neil Blackwood said: “All of this is extremely sensitive, and this investigation needs to be handled with the utmost care it deserves, and it is going to take time.

“We know that this news will devastate our communities, and while we do not have all the answers to these questions yet, I want to reassure residents that we will do all we can to find out what has happened here.

“The most important thing for us right now is to find answers for this baby and I would urge anyone who has any information at all to get in touch with us.

“Even the most minor detail could be crucial to our investigation.

“If you have seen anyone in the area over the last few days, or know who the parents could be, please call us as soon as you can.”

A post-mortem examination is expected in the next two days.