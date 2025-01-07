Two Britons missing for nearly a week in the Dolomites, charity says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two British hikers have been missing in Italy’s Dolomite mountains for nearly a week, a charity has said.

Aziz Ziriat, 36, and Sam Harris, 35, have not been seen or heard from since January 1, according to Crystal Palace Football Club’s official charity.

The pair have not made contact since 2.20pm that day and missed their return flight on Monday January 6, Palace for Life said.

Their last known location is thought to be a hut called Casina Dosson near Tione Di Trento town, which is close to Riva Del Garda on Lake Garda, the charity added when it announced the news on Tuesday.

Mr Ziriat is 6ft 3in and Mr Harris is 5ft 11in, it said.

Palace for Life shared photographs of the two men on X, formerly Twitter, including one that it said may show the last outfit Mr Harris was wearing.

He can be seen standing on snow-covered rocky terrain in a grey top, dark trousers, a coat and glasses.

It also posted a diagram of the route the men could have been on.

Palace for Life said on its website: “We are urging supporters to share any information they might have to help locate Palace for Life staff member Aziz Ziriat, and his friend Sam Harris, who have been missing since 1st January whilst hiking in the Dolomites mountains in north-eastern Italy.

“We are appealing for anyone familiar with the area, who can provide assistance or information, to get in touch.”

It asked anyone with information or who is able to support to call 999 referencing CAD 0197/07 Jan25.

“We will provide more updates or relevant information as we receive it,” it added.