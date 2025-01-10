Search for second Briton missing in the Dolomites called off for the day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The search for a second British mountaineer missing in the Dolomites for more than a week has been called off for the day, Italian authorities have said.

Sam Harris, 35, and Aziz Ziriat, 36, both from London, had not been heard from since January 1.

The body of Mr Harris was found in the Passo di Conca area on Wednesday, rescuers said.

The search for the second English mountaineer missing in the Adamello group has so far yielded no results National Alpine Cliff and Cave Rescue Corps

Their last known location had been a mountain hut called Casina Dosson, close to the town of Tione Di Trento, near Riva Del Garda on Lake Garda.

A spokesman for Italy’s National Alpine Cliff and Cave Rescue Corps (CNSAS) said at 3pm local time: “The search for the second English mountaineer missing in the Adamello group has so far yielded no results.”

More than 30 rescuers were airlifted to high altitudes and probed the snow for Mr Ziriat on Friday.

Some rappelled down a vertical cliff near where Mr Harris’s body was found, it added.

Crews faced fresh snow between half a metre and nearly two metres in depth after yesterday’s snowfall, CNSAS said.

Four canine units from the Soccorso Alpino and the Guardia di Finanza joined the search effort.

Helicopters began bringing crews back to the valley from 2pm local time as dense fog started to limit visibility. All teams have now returned.

CNSAS added: “At this moment, the Search Coordination Centre is conducting a debriefing to decide on the strategy to adopt for tomorrow.”

On Wednesday, the alpine rescue service said ground teams had found a body in the area of Passo di Conca “sadly deceased, buried under the snow”.

The rescue teams had been searching the area after tracking a “phone of one of the two mountaineers”.

Palace For Life, the official charity of Crystal Palace FC, posted on X, formerly Twitter, saying: “We are aware of reports that the body of Sam Harris has been recovered.

“We are devastated to receive this news and our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his loved ones.

“No further information is currently available regarding the whereabouts of Aziz.”

An investigation is under way into the circumstances of the incident, the CNSAS spokesperson said.

The CNSAS said the search would continue and the families of both men had been informed.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in northern Italy and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Joe Stone, a university friend of Mr Ziriat, previously told the PA news agency that the pair were “experienced hikers” who liked to go off the grid, but “alarm bells were raised” when they failed to check in for their return flight.