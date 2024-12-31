Man who ran 366 marathons in 2024 ‘overwhelmed by joy and gratitude’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A man who ran a marathon every day in 2024 for charity said he is overwhelmed by joy and gratitude, but will never take on such a big challenge again.

James Cooper, 37, began his challenge on January 1 and has since run more than 9,500 miles.

The personal trainer completed the feat on Tuesday and has so far raised more than £85,000 for the Samaritans.

Mr Cooper, from East Grinstead in West Sussex, chose to raise money for the charity after struggling with his own mental health and losing his uncle to suicide at the end of 2017.

Because 2024 was a leap year, the 37-year-old ran 26.2 miles 366 times.

After his 366th marathon on Tuesday, he told the PA news agency: “I felt overwhelmed, that’s probably the best way to describe it.

“I almost felt numb for the first 20 odd miles, I ran the first half alone just to reflect a little and then invited runners to join me on the second half.

“That was incredible. We had 60 or so people.

“It kind of hit me with a few miles to go. Overwhelming joy and gratitude.”

Asked why he took on such a massive challenge, he said: “I have been doing endurance challenges for the last 10 years, so each year it has to get a little bit grander to attract attention.”

The 37-year-old typically took five hours to run the distance and would start at 6am before working in the afternoons.

The challenge saw him run for some 1,800 hours – equivalent to running non-stop for more than 75 days and nights.

He saw the changing of the seasons and ran through storms and heatwaves, pounding the ground along the Forest Way and the Worth Way in West Sussex each morning.

Mr Cooper had to eat 6,000 calories a day to sustain him on his challenge. He said one of his favourite snacks has been bananas and he has eaten more than 1,400 in the year.

He has also gone through 24 pairs of running shoes and held group runs once a month. He even ran with comedian Romesh Ranganathan which was a highlight, he said.

“I really grow in the pursuit of running,” Mr Cooper said.

“You have highs and lows in running, like in life.

“In the early days it was tough but at no point was I ever willing to think about quitting.

“I always believed it was possible but my body started to adapt to it after a few months. I knew if everything went my way I would be capable.”

The personal trainer said other highlights included seeing other people reach milestones.

“My fiancee Annabel ran her first ever marathon in March, five years to the day from when she attempted suicide, Samaritans were there for her so that was a very emotional day,” Mr Cooper said.

He said he is now looking forward to some rest and is not planning a big challenge for 2025.

Mr Cooper said: “As good as this year has been, I can categorically say I will never do a 366 or 365-day challenge again because it is a big sacrifice.”

He is hoping to raise £703,000.

“The goal remains to reach £703,000 to highlight that 703,000 people die by suicide around the world each year,” he said.

“Every pound raised would honour a person that died has from suicide.”

Julie Bentley, chief executive of Samaritans, said: “James is an absolute superstar.

“His dedication to ensuring Samaritans volunteers continue being available for those of us struggling to cope is beyond remarkable. He’s an inspiration and should rightly be very proud of helping change – and in some cases save – people’s lives.

“A massive congratulations and thank you, James – enjoy a very well-earned rest.”

Mr Cooper’s fundraiser can be accessed at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/smilinggg366