Police probe criminal damage at offices of DUP candidate Sammy Wilson

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police are investigating damage caused to the offices of DUP parliamentary candidate Sammy Wilson.

Windows and doors of the property were damaged in the overnight incident in the Lancasterian Street area of Carrickfergus, Co Antrim.

Police believe the damage may have been caused by ball bearings, with Mr Wilson expressing concerns a weapon may have been involved.

Mr Wilson is standing in the East Antrim constituency in the General Election.

Idris Elba and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer meet families of knife crime victims at the Lyric Theatre in Hammersmith, London (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

PSNI district commander, Superintendent Ian McCormick said: “Police received a report shortly after 9.30am today, Wednesday June 26, that damage had been caused to the windows and doors of the premises at some time overnight.

“Officers remain at the scene as part of our investigation to establish the circumstances around this incident; however at this stage it appears that the damage may have been caused by ball bearings.”

He said officers were keen to speak to anyone who was in the area overnight and who saw anything suspicious or who may have CCTV, dashcam or other video footage.

“People standing as candidates in our elections or involved in canvassing are a key part of our democratic process and it is unacceptable when they become the subject of abuse,” the senior officer added.

Idris Elba and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer meet families of knife crime victims at the Lyric Theatre in Hammersmith, London (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

“The police service is committed to ensuring all candidates in the upcoming election can campaign free from harassment and intimidation.

“Any abuse, harassment or criminality directed at candidates or their teams is totally unacceptable and will be thoroughly investigated.”

Mr Wilson said he would not be deterred.

“This was a senseless attack on an office that serves the people of East Antrim,” he said.

I know that such violence and thuggish behaviour is not carried out in the name of the people of Carrick. It is a full-frontal assault on the democratic process DUP leader Gavin Robinson

“Throughout my years as a public representative, I have never been deterred from putting forward my views and I won’t be deterred now.”

DUP leader Gavin Robinson condemned the incident, saying: “I know Sammy Wilson will not be deterred by this cowardly attack and an attack on his office is an attack on all of us.

“It is an attack which, if designed to intimidate, will fail and all democrats and supporters of law and order will stand with Sammy and the staff members who work to offer a vital service to the public.

“I know that such violence and thuggish behaviour is not carried out in the name of the people of Carrick. It is a full-frontal assault on the democratic process.

Anybody who puts themselves forward for election and takes part in the democratic process, and anybody like that who's attacked, that's an attack on every single one of us, regardless of your politics SDLP leader Colum Eastwood

“Threats and violence from wherever they come did not deter or sway us in the past and it will not do so now.

“I encourage anyone with information to come forward to the PSNI.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood expressed solidarity with Mr Wilson as he referenced the incident while launching his party’s manifesto on Wednesday.

“Anybody who puts themselves forward for election and takes part in the democratic process, and anybody like that who’s attacked, that’s an attack on every single one of us, regardless of your politics,” he said.

“You don’t get to do that to people who are putting themselves forward and taking the brave step of putting themselves forward in front of the electorate. So our thoughts are with Sammy Wilson today.”