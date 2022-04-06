Northern Ireland police to send safety equipment to Ukraine

Police in Northern Ireland are to send safety equipment to Ukraine.

The country has been under attack by Vladimir Putin’s regime since February.

In recent days there has been international condemnation of reported atrocities committed by Russian forces in Bucha and towns around the capital Kyiv which have been recaptured by the Ukrainians.

While aid has been sent to Ukraine from around the world, DUP MP Sammy Wilson said the PSNI is to send 300 ballistic vests and 50 ballistic helmets to Ukraine.

It is understood the supplies are surplus to current requirements and were being held for disposal.

In a statement the PSNI said that they, along with other UK police services, are “preparing to dispatch a range of non-lethal protective equipment in response to a request from the National Police Coordination Centre (NPoCC) who are co-ordinating the current support effort”.

It added: “This equipment includes surplus body armour and ballistic helmets.”

Mr Wilson welcomed the move, saying he is deeply grateful to the PSNI.

“I hope that this will help to give protection to those who, while engaged in humanitarian activities in Ukraine, have been shot down by Russian troops,” he tweeted.