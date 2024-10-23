‘Can’t wait’ – King and Queen depart Australia ahead of Samoa visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The King and Queen have said they “can’t wait” to arrive in Samoa for a state visit and experience the “warmth” of the country’s ancient traditions.

Charles and Camilla ended their six-day tour of Australia and boarded a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) plane bound for the Polynesian nation.

Samoa’s prime minister Afioga Fiame Naomi Mataafa will be waiting to greet the royal couple when they step off their jet for the final leg of their overseas trip.

Soon after the RAAF plane took off the couple posted a message on social media under their names.

They said: “As we head towards Apia, we can’t wait to visit Samoa for the first time together and to experience the warmth of ancient traditions with your remarkable people. Feiloa’i ma le manuia!

– Charles R & Camilla R”

The tweet included a few words in Samoan loosely translated as “looking forward to meeting the Samoan people”.

Samoa is hosting a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) which has the theme “One Resilient Common Future”.

The King is head of the Commonwealth and for the first time will preside over the gathering of presidents and prime ministers, and formally open the event which will be attended by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Charles deputised for Queen Elizabeth II during the last Chogm staged by Rwanda in 2022 and in Samoa will be joined by Foreign Secretary David Lammy.