Dachshunds don Santa suits and festive hats for Hyde Park Sausage Dog Walk
Sausage dogs joined in the Christmas celebrations at Hyde Park, showing off costumes, hats, and jumpers as they went walkies.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Dachshunds sporting Santa suits, elf costumes and Christmas tree hats took to the streets of London in the annual Hyde Park Sausage Dog Walk.
Owners and their sausage dogs came together donning festive fancy dress to celebrate the season.
Red was a popular colour this year with many four-legged friends suited up in Santa capes and hoods.
One dog was dressed in a classic elf suit while a pair of canines wore matching Christmas tree hats topped with a yellow star.
Others were styled in sparkling, blue tinsel wrapped around their neck.
Meanwhile, others opted for a more subdued look choosing cosy, tasteful Christmas jumpers.
Prizes for the top three best-dressed dogs will be awarded at the Physical Energy statue in Kensington Gardens.