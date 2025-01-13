Labour MP for Rotherham calls for locally-led national grooming gangs inquiry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Labour MP for Rotherham has called for a national inquiry into grooming gangs, calling child sexual abuse in the UK “endemic”.

Sarah Champion called for a nationwide inquiry that would be led locally and probe the failings of authorities over grooming gangs.

She proposed a national “Telford-style” inquiry rolled out by the Home Office to areas that trigger the threshold for greater scrutiny.

The findings would then be fed back to the Home Office for a national response.

“Child sexual abuse is endemic in the UK and needs to be recognised as a national priority,” she said.

“It is clear that the public distrusts governments and authorities when it comes to preventing and prosecuting child abuse, especially child sexual exploitation.”

She set out a five-point plan of recommendations including a national inquiry and a “national audit” to see if grooming gangs are still operating or cases have been missed.

Local inquiries lack the power to compel witnesses and would fail to satisfy the public’s concern of cover-ups, she said.

Triggers for such inquiries in local areas could be local councils or police referring themselves or an independent panel raising concerns.

Victim or survivor reports could also trigger an inquiry under the model, Ms Champion said.

Pressure has mounted on the Prime Minister to launch an inquiry specifically into grooming gangs since billionaire Elon Musk posted a slew of attacks on him over the issue at the start of the year.

Dan Carden, who represents Liverpool Walton, became the first Labour MP to back calls for a national inquiry at the weekend.

Downing Street agreed that Ms Champion’s views on the matter carry weight given her extensive experience on the issue.

But the Government will be “guided and led by the victims and survivors” on what action it takes, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

So far, Sir Keir Starmer has resisted calls for a new inquiry, saying the Government will focus on implementing the recommendations of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) chaired by Professor Alexis Jay.

Ms Champion urged the Government to set out a timetable to implement the recommendations and ringfence resources to do so.

She also called for a review of whether the law is fit for purpose to protect children and prosecute child abusers.

Ms Champion said: “Having worked widely with victims and survivors, and frontline professionals, I have long believed that we need to fully understand the nature of this crime and the failures in the response of public bodies if we are to truly protect children.

“It is clear that nothing less than a national inquiry into the failings of those in authority to both prevent, and be accountable for their failings, in relation to grooming gangs will restore the faith in our safeguarding systems.”

Prof Jay had produced a report on grooming gangs in Rotherham in 2014 before chairing the national IICSA, which reported in 2022.

That inquiry published a 200-page supplemental report specifically on abuse by organised networks.

Prof Jay has previously said that she would not be in favour of another national inquiry, warning it would delay implementation of her recommendations.