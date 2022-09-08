Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sarah, Duchess of York said she will miss Queen ‘more than words can express’

Sarah Ferguson married the Queen’s second eldest son Prince Andrew in 1986 but the couple split up in 1992.

Beverley Rouse
Thursday 08 September 2022 23:07
Sarah, Duchess of York said she was ‘heartbroken’ at the death of the Queen (PA)
Sarah, Duchess of York said she was ‘heartbroken’ at the death of the Queen (PA)
(PA Archive)

Sarah, Duchess of York said the Queen was “the most incredible mother-in-law and friend” to her and she would miss her “more than words can express”.

Sarah Ferguson married the Queen’s second eldest son Prince Andrew in 1986 but the couple, then titled the Duke and Duchess of York, split up in 1992 although they have remained friends.

It was a year the Queen called her “Annus Horribilis” as it also saw the break-up of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s marriage and a serious fire at Windsor Castle.

In her tribute after the Queen’s death at Balmoral Castle on Thursday afternoon, Sarah remembered the “generosity” the Queen had shown her following the end of her marriage.

Recommended

“I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen,” she tweeted.

“She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years.

“She has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth.

“To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce.

Recommended

“I will miss her more than words can express.”

Sarah and Andrew’s two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are among the Queen’s eight grandchildren.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in