What the papers say – December 6

A warning over future pandemics features among the stories on the nation’s front pages.

Monday 06 December 2021 03:56
The papers are led by a warning from one of the designers of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine as Dame Sarah Gilbert says the next pandemic could be “more lethal” than Covid.

The Guardian carries Dame Sarah’s comments, with the Oxford professor delivering the 44th prestigious Richard Dimbleby Lecture.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph reports more than 300,000 housebound people are yet to receive their booster jab.

The i leads with backlash over the Government’s rule on mandatory pre-arrival tests for travellers.

The Independent carries a warning from a leading scientist who says the Government’s plan to sell off the UK’s vaccine manufacturing plant would leave the nation vulnerable to future Covid variants.

There are growing fears Christmas celebrations could trigger a spike in Covid cases into the new year, according to the Daily Mirror.

Elsewhere, The Times reports Prime Minister Boris Johnson is forming plans to allow ministers to throw out legal rulings they disagree with.

The Sun carries comments from the grandfather of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes who has said the couple behind his murder “must never see the light of day again”.

Metro leads with a new “weather bomb” due to hit the UK in the wake of Storm Arwen.

The Duke of Sussex has denied involvement in cash for honours claims and said he “severed ties” with a Saudi billionaire donor to the Prince of Wales’ charity six years ago, according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Express reports EU rules on red tape are set to be axed in a “boost” to Britain’s firms.

The Financial Times leads with the chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group unveiling a new strategy aimed at expanding the firm’s ambitions in property, wealth and commercial and investment banking.

And the Daily Star takes a sideways view of Justice Secretary Dominic Raab’s comments that crime committed a year ago do not need to be investigated.

