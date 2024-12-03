Proposed law to reform voting system narrowly clears first Commons test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Calls to reform the voting system for UK parliamentary elections have received a boost after MPs allowed a proposed law change to clear its first hurdle.

MPs voted 138 to 136, majority two, to allow the Elections (proportional representation) Bill to be introduced to the House of Commons for further consideration.

The Bill, tabled by Liberal Democrat MP Sarah Olney, aims to introduce a system of proportional representation for parliamentary elections and for local government elections in England.

But the Bill is unlikely to progress in its current form due to a lack of parliamentary time to consider it at second reading on January 24.

Downing Street has also made clear it has “no plans” to reform the voting system.

Ms Olney said the existing first past the post system (FPTP) for parliamentary elections delivered two-thirds of the seats in the Commons to Labour despite the party only attracting around one-third of the votes cast on July 4.

She said: “Thanks to first past the post nearly 60% of people who voted in the general election in July are not represented in Parliament by the candidate that they voted for. This is the most disproportionate election result that this country has ever seen.”

The Lib Dem said 96 MPs were elected in July with more than 50% of the votes cast in their constituency compared with 421 at the 2019 election.

Ms Olney, who secured 55.4% of the votes cast in her Richmond Park constituency, said: “First past the post is a broken and unfair system. This summer the Labour Party won a landslide election victory securing 63% of the seats in the House of Commons in return for just 34% of the vote.

“This system leaves millions of voices unheard and creates a divisive, adversarial political climate where collaboration is discouraged and accountability is often sidestepped.”

Under the existing FPTP system, voters select their preferred candidate and the candidate with the most votes wins.

It cannot be denied that voters would be confronted with a far more complicated system if any type of proportional representation were to be introduced Lewis Cocking, Conservative MP

Ms Olney proposed introducing a single transferable vote system in which voters rank candidates in order of preference, explaining: “This system would protect the critical local link between MPs and their constituencies, which is so valuable in connecting individual voters with the parliament that makes decisions on their behalf.”

Conservative MP Lewis Cocking, who won his Broxbourne seat with 36.8% of the vote share, said FPTP should continue.

Mr Cocking, who was among the 78 Tories to vote against Ms Olney’s motion, said: “In our democracy it is those who win the most votes in each of our 650 constituencies (who) win those 650 constituencies.

“It cannot be denied that voters would be confronted with a far more complicated system if any type of proportional representation were to be introduced.”

Mr Cocking added: “The British people have made their opposition to this clear. In 2011, 13 million voted to retain the first past the post system and at the last general election neither of the largest two parties proposed a change in the electoral system.”

The division list released after the vote showed 59 Labour MPs voted in the aye lobby and 50 Labour MPs voted against.

An analysis of the list showed two of the Labour MPs voted in both lobbies, a move traditionally regarded as a formal abstention.

Ms Olney said in a statement after the vote: “This is a historic day in the fight for fairer votes and I am grateful to all the MPs who backed it.”

A No 10 spokesman said: “There are no plans for proportional representation or reforms to the voting system.

“The manifesto makes clear that, to encourage participation in our democracy, there will be moves to improve voter registration and address inconsistencies in voter ID rules and moves to protect democracy by strengthening the rules around donations to political parties.”