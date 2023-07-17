The Essex Serpent author named new chancellor of the University of Essex

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The bestselling author of The Essex Serpent has been announced as the new chancellor of the University of Essex.

Dr Sarah Perry, whose 2016 novel was adapted for screen in the eponymous Apple TV series The Essex Serpent, starring Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes, hails from the county.

She has also written the novels Melmoth, After Me Comes The Flood, and the non-fiction Essex Girls.

Dr Perry said: “It is a great honour to be appointed as the chancellor of the University of Essex.

“I am very proud to be an Essex girl: the history, landscape and spirit of Essex are all lodged in my heart and at the centre of my work, and so I’m excited to contribute to the university’s rich academic heritage and share in its future.

“I’m immensely looking forward to supporting and inspiring students, encouraging them all to unleash their creative potential, and fostering an environment where intellectual curiosity thrives.”

Professor Anthony Forster, vice-chancellor of the University of Essex, said he was delighted to welcome her.

“As chancellor, Sarah will oversee graduation ceremonies and act as an ambassador and champion for the university’s work,” he said.

“Her literary achievements and deep connection to Essex will inspire our students, faculty, and wider community.

“Sarah is someone who loves the history and culture of Essex and has weaved it into the heart of her creative work.”

Dr Perry completed her undergraduate studies at Anglia Ruskin University and she has a PhD in creative writing from Royal Holloway, University of London.

She is also a fellow of the Royal Society of Literature and has been a Unesco City of Literature Writer in Residence in Prague, and a Writer in Residence at Gladstone’s Library and the Savoy Hotel in London.

The Essex Serpent was named Waterstones Book of the Year in 2016 and Book of the Year at the British Book Awards in 2017.

Dr Perry has also been nominated for major literary prizes including the Women’s Prize for Fiction, the Dylan Thomas Prize, the Folio Prize and the Costa Novel Award.