Pebbles the campus cat honoured with statue at his chosen university

A university has erected a bronze sculpture of a cat that decided to make its home on the campus.

When 16-year-old Pebbles first turned up at the University of Essex, staff took him to a vet to have his microchip scanned and he was returned home to his owner.

But the black and white cat, who lived near to the Colchester campus, kept returning, so his owner agreed he could stay.

He has now lived at the university for just over 14 years and is known as Campus Cat.

He has been honoured with a bronze statue, one-and-a-half times his size, on a plinth on the campus.

Dr Sarah Perry, Chancellor of the university, unveiled the statue by animal sculptor Gill Parker between Square 3 and Square 4 on the campus, where hundreds of students pass each day.

Dr Perry said it was “of course only natural that so wise and welcoming a cat should have chosen Essex as his place of residence”.

Vice-chancellor Professor Anthony Forster said: “The sculpture on our Colchester campus will be a delight to everyone who has known him and will be a lasting memory of Campus Cat for future staff and students.

“Pebbles chose to live with us many years ago and each day he brings joy and happiness by being amongst us.”

The university said that Pebbles “loves to sleep, be fussed over, and keep an eye on the wildlife on campus”.

He likes to spend time on a window ledge in The Tony Rich Building, especially in the sunshine, and his food and drink bowls are outside the student shop.

The Students’ Union held its first annual Campus Cat Day on Tuesday, including cat-themed poetry and a photography competition.

Craig Stephens, chief executive of Essex Students’ Union, who is also Pebbles’ registered owner, said: “Pebbles has brought a lot of joy to people’s lives, and a lot of students have taken comfort with having him here.

“He’s a great cat around campus and staff love him too, especially when he spends time with them in their offices.

“He’s well-loved and it’s right that we’re having a campus cat appreciation day for him.

“The day is all about having a celebration – and whatever people’s reason for taking part today, Pebbles is bringing people together to have some fun.”

The university said Pebbles is “still waiting for a building to be named after him, the Pebbles Teaching Centre would be good”.