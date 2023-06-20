William visits St George’s Park to wish Lionesses good luck ahead of Women’s World Cup

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Prince of Wales told the England Women’s football team “Go get them” on Tuesday, as he made a surprise visit to St George’s Park to wish them luck ahead of their World Cup campaign.

William, president of the FA, dropped into England’s national football centre in Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire, to meet players, staff and head coach Sarina Wiegman, who led the team to victory in last year’s Uefa Women’s Euro competition.

The 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup, taking place in Australia and New Zealand, kicks off on July 20 and runs until August 20.

William spent about an hour with The Lionesses, who had not known he was coming, after the FA’s chief executive Mark Bullingham welcomed him to the centre at about 2.50pm.

He dropped in on the team as they had lunch and sat with them and chatted before enjoying a game of table football with England stars Millie Bright, Mary Earps and Rachel Daly.

Bethany England was also presented with her commemorative legacy cap by William, before he called up a “flabbergasted” Ms Wiegman to receive her honorary CBE.

Addressing the team and staff, William said the “sky is the limit” as he praised them for what they have done to advance women’s sport.

He said: “I can’t believe another tournament has come around again. You’ve set yourself up now and the only way is up.

“What you did for the country last year at the Euros was phenomenal and where you’re going to take women’s sport, not just football, is incredible.

“You’re a great team, the vibe I get from you all is fantastic. There are a lot of teams out there who could learn a lot from the way you work together.

“Huge respect, and go get them.”

As he handed Ms Wiegman her honorary CBE, William joked that he did not usually “travel up and down the country to present them” but said: “There’s one person that deserves this more than anyone else.”

As the team clapped and cheered, the head coach said: “I really did not expect this. It’s very pretty.”

She added: “Thank you very much, but it’s all about the team. I am so honoured, I feel a bit emotional. Let’s go and make some more history.”

Speaking afterwards, Ms Wiegman said she had “no clue” about the presentation.

She said: “I feel so honoured and privileged to be in this position.”

She also praised William for his continued support, saying he visits them a lot. She added: “He’s a big fan of us and he knows a lot about the game and the players.

“He comes very informally and he wants to know how we all are. It’s just very nice when he comes by.”

England are one of 32 nations taking part in the Women’s World Cup next month, with their first match against Haiti on July 22.