School evacuated after historic ordnance brought into building

A school was evacuated after historic ordnance found on a beach was taken into the building.

Emergency services were called to the scene after the item was taken into Scalloway Primary School on Shetland on Friday morning.

Everyone was evacuated as a precaution and a cordon has been put in place around the area.

A bomb disposal team has been called to the scene.

We’re grateful to Police Scotland and HM Coastguard for their prompt response Shetland Council

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police and emergency services are currently at a primary school in Scalloway, Shetland, after an historic ordnance was found at a local beach and taken to the school around 11.45am on Friday.

“A cordon has been put in place around the area and the school has been evacuated as a precaution.

“Shetland Coastguard and Shetland Council are assisting.

“Explosive Ordnance Disposal have been made aware and will attend. Inquiries are continuing.”

Shetland Islands Council thanked the emergency services for their response.

A council spokesman said: “We can confirm an incident at Scalloway Primary School this morning involving historic ordnance.

“Staff and pupils have now left the building and the school is now closed. We’re grateful to Police Scotland and HM Coastguard for their prompt response.”