What the papers say – May 1

A sword attack in north-east London which left a boy dead and four people injured features among a variety of stories on the nation’s front pages.

The Telegraph, the Daily Express and the i report on the attack in Hainault that killed a 14-year-old boy on his way to school.

Daily Mirror leads with the headline “sword attack horror”, while The Guardian says there was “22 minutes of horror”.

The Metro focuses on the “courage” of the police officers who were injured in attempting and eventually stopping the man.

Meanwhile, the group chief executive of HSBC has given notice that he will retire from the role, according to the Financial Times.

The Times says Britain’s record levels of immigration are falling.

The Independent leads with the “Rwanda flight farce” after ministers promised to find thousands of missing illegal asylum seekers set for deportation.

The Daily Mail runs with a story on health scans that could prevent four in 10 deaths from prostate cancer.

And the Daily Star says mayoral candidate Count Binface has released his manifesto to “save the UK”.