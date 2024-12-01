Schoolboys charged after suspected chemical attack at railway station
Two police officers were taken to hospital after they were exposed to a corrosive substance at Surbiton railway station.
Two schoolboys have been charged following a suspected chemical attack at Surbiton railway station which caused two police officers to be taken to hospital.
The suspects aged 14 and 16 were at the station in south west London at around 4.20pm on Friday when they were spotted by British Transport Police “acting suspiciously”.
When officers approached the teenage boys, they were “exposed to a substance believed to be alkaline”, a spokesperson for British Transport Police said.
The two officers were taken to hospital for treatment, but have since been discharged.
“Seven other officers, including two officers from the Metropolitan Police were checked at the scene by paramedics,” the force added.
The incident caused major disruption for passengers travelling through Surbiton station on Friday, with some train services cancelled and others severely delayed.
The teenagers, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were arrested at the scene and charged with possession of a corrosive substance in a public place.
They are due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on December 2.