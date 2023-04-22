Number of arrests made after protesters try to stop Scottish Grand National

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Animal rights protesters stormed the track at Ayr Racecourse in a bid to stop the Scottish Grand National.

Police Scotland made a number of arrest after, group Animal Rising said, around 25 of its supporters made their way on to the track.

The group said they were “attempting to attach themselves to jumps and gates” in an effort to cancel the race, which Christian Williams-trained Kitty’s Light went on to win.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We are responding to a protest which is ongoing at Ayr Racecourse this afternoon.

“A significant operation is under way to safely remove those involved.

“A number of arrests have been made and an increased police presence remains at the scene.”

It is the latest protest to target racing, with the Grand National at Aintree being delayed for around 15 minutes when animal rights activists made their way onto the track.

Scores of activists climbed fences and at least two fixed themselves to a jump using glue and lock-on devices. Some 118 people were arrested by Merseyside Police in total.