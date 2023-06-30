King to receive new sword named after late Queen during Scotland visit

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The King will receive a specially-made ceremonial sword next week when he travels to Edinburgh.

On Thursday, craftsmen unveiled the new sword, named The Elizabeth after the late Queen.

The King is to be presented with the Honours of Scotland at a national service of thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral on July 5, but will be given the new sword on the Monday before.

The Elizabeth is to fill the gap left by the Sword of State, otherwise known as the Papal sword, which has not been used at public events in recent years due to its deteriorating condition.

The sword was designed by Mark Dennis, an advocate from St Andrews.

The sword’s design takes inspiration from both thistles and the Scottish landscape.

Mr Dennis said: “There’s never been anything like it before.

“It was a concept and the concept was simply this: it had to work.

“It had to work as a ceremonial sword, so it’s overall dimensions are about the same as the papal sword, but it also had to be entirely different.

“So the nature of it, the fact that the hilt and the quillings are a swirling thistle you’ll never have seen before on another sword.

“Gilded as it is, it looks appropriate. It looks like a sword of state.”

Mr Dennis said he wanted to create something that truly represents Scotland, “not with the scotty dogs and whisky bottles and things, but really integrally the land, the symbols and the sense of Scotland”.

Engraved on one side of the blade is the Royal motto, “In my defens God me defend”, and “Nemo me impune lacessit”, the motto of the Order of the Thistle, is engraved on the other.

Mr Dennis is certain the King will be happy with the specially crafted blade.

He said: “We’re going to be presenting it to him on Monday and I think he will say, ‘well, this is very nice.’

“He loves craftsmanship and it’ll be the craftsmen, the people who made it, who are there to present it to them.

“Our Elizabeth, to become his. So I think it will be a wonderful moment for us.”

Alan Beattie Herriot, the sculptor who was commissioned to create the sword’s hilt, was originally asked to fashion two swords around eight years ago, but says the idea was shelved as the project was deemed “too political”.

It was not until the late Queen died last year when the Scottish Government approved the creation of a new sword in her honour.

Mr Herriot said: “I personally think that the people of Scotland should be really proud that they still have the ability, the craftspeople to produce something as lovely as this.

“This is a beautiful object – and it’s very Scottish. As Mark has said. it’s not about scotty dogs, it’s not about tartan or whatever, but it is symbolically, it’s of Scotland. That’s what I think about it.”

Mr Herriot travelled with a small group to the Isle of Iona to source the stone that would eventually be used as an integral part of the sword pommel.

Asked if he thinks the King will like the sword, he said: “He’s a very cultured man and I think he’s actually going to love it.

“I think he’ll be very complimentary – there’s not a great deal not to like about this piece.

“It really is quite spectacular and I think it does the job as they say, so I think he’ll be delighted and he’ll be very interested in how it was put together and the story behind it.

“And I think also he’ll be delighted that it’s for his coronation.”

Paul MacDonald, a swordsmith of 25 years, was one of the key team members involved in creating The Elizabeth.

Asked about how he felt after being asked to create the sword, he said: “I could say a little intimidating, because I realised the significance of it was one thing, but also working as a collaborative with different craftsmen was another level.

“We had to keep various wheels turning and moving at the same time, but challenges aside, it was such a special honour all the way through from start to finish.”