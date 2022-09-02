Jump to content
Queen to miss Highland Games event to aid her ‘comfort’

The Braemar Gathering attracts crowds from the across the globe who watch competitors take part in the caber toss, hammer throw, and tug-o-war.

Tony Jones
Friday 02 September 2022 11:47
File photo dated 30/06/22 of Queen Elizabeth II attending the Queen’s Body Guard for Scotland (also known as the Royal Company of Archers) Reddendo Parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh. The Queen will miss the Braemar Gathering in Scotland, the popular Highland Games event which the Prince of Wales is scheduled to attend on Saturday. It is understood the decision has been taken for the comfort of the head of state who has been suffering from mobility problems since last year. Issue date: Friday September 2, 2022.
The Queen is to miss the Braemar Gathering, a popular Highland Games event which is being held in Scotland this weekend.

Members of the royal family usually attend the sporting spectacle rooted in Scottish tradition and are pictured enjoying themselves as feats of strength, dexterity and stamina are staged.

But the Queen, who has been suffering from mobility problems since last autumn, will not attend with the decision taken for her comfort, it is understood.

The Queen with Charles and Camilla during the 2019 Braemar Gathering (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Prince of Wales will join spectators on Saturday for the gathering which attracts crowds from the across the globe who watch competitors take part in the caber toss, hammer throw, and tug-o-war.

In another change with convention, on Tuesday the Queen will appoint the new prime minister at her Scottish retreat of Balmoral for the first time in her reign.

The 96-year-old monarch traditionally holds audiences with outgoing and incoming premiers at Buckingham Palace.

But Boris Johnson, who will tender his resignation, and the new Conservative Party leader who will be asked to form a government, either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak, will make the 1,000-mile round trip to Balmoral Castle for the key audiences on instead.

