Covid cases in Scotland fall to lowest for almost two months, figures show
The latest daily figures showed 5,118 confirmed cases of the virus in Scotland.
Coronavirus cases in Scotland have fallen to the lowest number for almost two months.
Scotland recorded 5,118 new cases, according to the latest daily statistics published by the Scottish Government.
The last time there were fewer new infections recorded was back on December 17 2021.
There were no new deaths reported, although Register Offices are generally closed at weekends.
That meant the number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid remained at 10,512.
Meanwhile, the number of people in hospital with recently confirmed coronavirus fell slightly – to 884 on Sunday, a drop of three from the previous day.
This total included 18 patients who were in intensive care who were recently confirmed as having the virus.
The figures also showed there were 12 Covid-positive patients in intensive care who had been there longer than 28 days.
A total of 4,428,021 people in Scotland have now had at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, while 4,143,511 have had a second dose, and 3,352,239 have received a third dose or booster jag.
