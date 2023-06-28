Watch live: Scottish health bosses give evidence to Covid-19 inquiry
Watch live as the Covid-19 inquiry continues into its third week on Wednesday, 28 June.
Today, the investigation will hear from Scotland's top health executives for its first module examining the UK's resilience and preparedness for the pandemic.
Hearings are set to last for six weeks.
Wednesday's testimonies will include evidence from Caroline Lamb, chief executive of NHS Scotland, Gillian Russell, director for Safer Communities in the Scottish government from 2015-2020 and current director of Health Workforce, and Jeanne Freeman, former Cabinet Secretary for Health and Sport.
Catherine Calderwood, former Chief Medical Officer for Scotland, was also due to give evidence today but this has been rescheduled.
Calderwood resigned in April 2020 she was found to have broken lockdown rules when she visited her second home in Fife which was more than an hour away from her main Edinburgh residence.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies