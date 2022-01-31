Fewer than 6,000 daily Covid cases reported for the first time this year

Scotland has reported fewer than 6,000 new cases of coronavirus in a day for the first time this year.

The latest figures showed that 5,887 people had tested positive for the virus using either a PCR test or on a lateral flow device.

This included 1,506 people who tested positive on a PCR test only, while 43 people tested positive on a PCR which they took after a lateral flow test.

The remaining 4,338 positive cases were in people who carried out a lateral flow test only.

Daily statistics published by the Scottish Government also showed no further deaths that were linked to Covid-19 were recorded – although Register Offices are now generally closed at weekends.

This means the total of those who have died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus remains at 10,311.

The latest figures also showed that 1,206 people were in hospital on Sunday with with recently confirmed Covid-19 – a drop of 85 from the previous day’s total of 1,291.

There were 33 people in intensive care – up one from the previous day.

The figures also confirmed that 4,411,649 people in Scotland have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine, with 4,127,051 having had two doses, and 3,295,501 have had a third dose or booster jag