Another 11 Covid deaths recorded in Scotland
There were 902 people in hospital on Thursday with recently confirmed Covid-19.
Scotland has recorded 11 coronavirus-linked deaths and 7,341 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures.
The data from the Scottish Government shows the total number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 has risen to 10,496.
This figure now includes lateral flow test results from January 6 onwards following the change to testing policy.
There were 902 people in hospital on Thursday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down two on the previous day, with 21 in intensive care, up two.
On Thursday, 10 confirmed Covid-19 patients had been in intensive care longer than 28 days.
So far, 4,425,282 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,140,451 have received a second dose, and 3,337,823 have received a third dose or booster, according to figures published by the Scottish Government on Friday.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.