Dunoon Grammar named on schools global prize shortlist

An Argyll school is Scotland’s only in the running to become one of the world’s best after reaching the final 10 of a prestigious contest.

Dunoon Grammar in Argyll and Bute has been shortlisted for Education World’s best schools award for community collaboration.

Pupils and staff heard the news on Thursday as head teacher David Mitchell made the announcement at a special ceremony.

It is the only school in Scotland to reach the final 10 and will go head to head with another nine schools across the world for the title at the awards in October.

Dunoon Grammar has been shortlisted for its work in a wide range of projects at local, national and international levels.

Pupils travelled to Malawi, Costa Rica and Ghana to build schools and hospitals.

Young people also live-streamed bingo games into local care homes during the Covid-19 pandemic and worked with members of the local community to design a monument for those who lost their lives during the pandemic.

They also ran events for children in local schools when they could not attend after-school clubs.

They also had the chance to present some of their climate change solutions to world leaders at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow in November 2021.

David Mitchell, head teacher at Dunoon Grammar, said: “This is an amazing day, not just for our school, but for our whole community.

“I would like to thank all our local partners who play an important role in the development of our young people. We are truly grateful for their continued support – it makes my job so much easier.

“Our staff, parents and pupils truly amaze me every day with their commitment and drive to make Dunoon Grammar School at the heart of the community. I really appreciate all their efforts.”

Councillor Yvonne McNeilly, Argyll and Bute Council’s policy lead for education, said: “Just when I think that Dunoon Grammar can’t get any better, they only go and get shortlisted for the best school in the world! Wow – it’s not very often that I’m left speechless, but on this occasion I truly am.

“I have witnessed first-hand the hard work carried out by the school in our local community and it makes me extremely proud, not just in my capacity as policy lead and local councillor, but as a resident.

“The school is very much at the heart of our community and I know I speak on behalf of our whole town when I say congratulations to everyone involved, and I wish you all the very best of luck in the final.”