In Pictures: Northern lights, Taylor Swift and a frozen troot – Scotland in 2024

The best of the images from across the country for the past 12 months.

Pa
Friday 27 December 2024 10:22 GMT
The aurora borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, above the Forth Bridge at North Queensferry in May (Jane Barlow/PA)
The aurora borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, above the Forth Bridge at North Queensferry in May (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Archive)

Scotland welcomed 2024 in explosive style with the traditional fireworks display over Edinburgh Castle at the Hogmanay street party.

The 12 months which followed saw electoral change, footballing disappointment and all-conquering pop star Taylor Swift take over Murrayfield.

Courtesy of PA news agency photographers, these are the most captivating images from Scotland over the last year.

