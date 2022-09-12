Route revealed for Queen’s last journey from Scotland

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Details of the route the Queen’s coffin will take as it leaves Scotland for the last time have been revealed.

Elizabeth II is lying in state at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, and council leader Cammy Day said the city would “look back with immense pride” at the role it has played since the Queen’s death.

The Scottish capital has been packed with mourners, with thousands lining its historic streets to see the coffin arrive on Sunday, and then again on Monday when there was a service of thanksgiving at St Giles’.

After lying in state there overnight on Monday, members of the public will be able to process past the Queen’s coffin in the church until about 3pm on Tuesday.

St Giles' Cathedral

Lawnmarket

Johnston Terrace

Castle Terrace

Lothian Road

Queensferry Street

Dean Bridge

Queensferry Road

Maybury Road

Turnhouse Road

Edinburgh Airport

The Queen will leave Scotland for the final time, heading along Lawnmarket to Johnston Terrace and then on to Castle Terrace and Lothian Road.

From there it will travel along Queensferry Street, Dean Bridge, Queensferry Road, Maybury Road and then Turnhouse Road, before arriving at Edinburgh Airport.

Edinburgh City Council confirmed a number of roads would be closed to the public to allow for the cortege to make the journey.

Mr Day said: “As a city, we will look back with immense pride at the role we’ve played in hosting these momentous events as the world looked on.

“As we say farewell to Her Majesty, and welcome our new sovereign King Charles III, I want to pay tribute to the incredible support shown by the public and our communities over the past few days, truly capturing the spirit of the Queen and her connection to Scotland and Edinburgh.”

With more disruption expected on Tuesday, he urged people “to continue to bear with us and consider their travel needs”.

Mr Day also urged those arriving to pay their respects to the Queen – either at St Giles’ or by lining the route – to dress appropriately for the weather, and be prepared for long periods of standing.