Trains and buses in west of Scotland could be integrated

Trains and buses in the west of Scotland could be integrated under a new plan.

Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) has set out a plan to ensure all services, including the Glasgow subway, “join up seamlessly”.

It would include an app providing information for all forms of public transport, as well as creating a new single bus brand called Strathclyde Buses.

The “one network” plan says: “It’s time for a single brand – Strathclyde Buses – linking into the rail, ferry, subway and active travel network in every part of the region.

“The network must have co-ordination in timetabling and an ‘end-to-end journey experience’.”

The Glasgow subway would be part of the plans (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Archive)

SPT chairman Dr Martin Bartos said: “We all know public transport needs to change and, by improving public transport, we can transform the quality of life for those in our communities as well as tackling the climate, social and economic challenges we all face.

“While many things may divide us, I am very keen that all councils in the SPT area have the opportunity to express their views on our next steps, so that we might unite and swiftly progress the work necessary to deliver better transport for all the people of Strathclyde.”

He called on local authority leaders in the region to support the plan.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “We welcome Strathclyde’s Partnership for Transport’s contribution to the ongoing debate on how best to deliver a smart, integrated and efficient public transport network for the West of Scotland.

“SPT’s ambitions for a fully integrated public transport system across the West of Scotland are very much aligned with Scottish Government’s own vision for transport as set out in the National Transport Strategy.

“Our own, recently published second Strategic Transport Projects Review includes 45 draft recommendations for future transport infrastructure investment, including plans for a Clyde Metro and a fully integrated smart ticketing and payment services across all public transport modes.

“We will continue to discuss these proposals through our routine cycle of meetings with SPT.”