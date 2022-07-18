‘The Goalie’ Andy Goram to be remembered at funeral service in Glasgow
The former Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper died after a short battle with cancer.
Rangers players and fans will pay their last respects to goalkeeper Andy Goram at a funeral service in Glasgow.
The former Ibrox and Scotland player, known simply to many as “The Goalie”, died after a short battle with oesophageal cancer.
The 58-year-old will be remembered at a service at Wellington Church in Glasgow on Monday afternoon.
Ahead of that, wreaths will be laid at at Glasgow’s Ibrox stadium, where Goram was part of the squad that won nine Scottish championship titles in a row
Born in Bury, Goram began his career at Oldham Athletic before moving north to play for Edinburgh side Hibernian, then signing for Rangers.
After his time at Ibrox he played for a number of teams in both Scotland and England, including Notts County, Sheffield United and Motherwell for three seasons, as well as spells at Manchester United, Coventry, Queen of the South and then lastly Elgin City.
As well as representing Scotland at football, he also played for the country as a cricketer – and is the only person to have played a first-class international match at cricket as well as a major international football match for Scotland.
After his death, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon hailed Goram as “one of Scotland’s all-time football greats”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.