Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘The Goalie’ Andy Goram to be remembered at funeral service in Glasgow

The former Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper died after a short battle with cancer.

Pa Scotland Reporter
Monday 18 July 2022 02:45
Tributes will be paid to former Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper Andy Goram at a funeral service on Monday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Tributes will be paid to former Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper Andy Goram at a funeral service on Monday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rangers players and fans will pay their last respects to goalkeeper Andy Goram at a funeral service in Glasgow.

The former Ibrox and Scotland player, known simply to many as “The Goalie”, died after a short battle with oesophageal cancer.

The 58-year-old will be remembered at a service at Wellington Church in Glasgow on Monday afternoon.

Ahead of that, wreaths will be laid at at Glasgow’s Ibrox stadium, where Goram was part of the squad that won nine Scottish championship titles in a row

Recommended

Born in Bury, Goram began his career at Oldham Athletic before moving north to play for Edinburgh side Hibernian, then signing for Rangers.

After his time at Ibrox he played for a number of teams in both Scotland and England, including Notts County, Sheffield United and Motherwell for three seasons, as well as spells at Manchester United, Coventry, Queen of the South and then lastly Elgin City.

As well as representing Scotland at football, he also played for the country as a cricketer – and is the only person to have played a first-class international match at cricket as well as a major international football match for Scotland.

After his death, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon hailed Goram as “one of Scotland’s all-time football greats”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in