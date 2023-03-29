Jump to content

Government didn’t block Scotland match from terrestrial TV – Scottish Secretary

Scotland defeated Spain 2-0 in the Euro 2024 qualifier at Hampden Park.

Martina Bet
Wednesday 29 March 2023 14:52
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack (Victoria Jones/PA)
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)

The UK Government did not block Scotland’s Euro 2024 qualifying win against Spain from being shown on terrestrial TV, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has said.

Mr Jack told MPs it was actually the Scottish Football Association that sold the rights to the football match.

His comments came after SNP spokesperson for Scotland Dr Philippa Whitford praised the team for beating Spain in their 2024 Euro qualifying double-header at Hampden Park on Tuesday night.

Just a pity that people couldn’t watch it on terrestrial Scottish television.

Dr Philippa Whitford

However, Dr Whitford added: “Just a pity that people couldn’t watch it on terrestrial Scottish television.”

Mr Jack replied: “We don’t want the grievance factory to say, as I’ve seen on social media today, that it was the English Government blocking Scotland watching the game… against Spain last night that we were so victorious in.

“But because the Scottish Football Association sold the rights to the football match, and it was their decision.”

