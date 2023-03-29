Government didn’t block Scotland match from terrestrial TV – Scottish Secretary

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK Government did not block Scotland’s Euro 2024 qualifying win against Spain from being shown on terrestrial TV, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has said.

Mr Jack told MPs it was actually the Scottish Football Association that sold the rights to the football match.

His comments came after SNP spokesperson for Scotland Dr Philippa Whitford praised the team for beating Spain in their 2024 Euro qualifying double-header at Hampden Park on Tuesday night.

Just a pity that people couldn’t watch it on terrestrial Scottish television. Dr Philippa Whitford

However, Dr Whitford added: “Just a pity that people couldn’t watch it on terrestrial Scottish television.”

Mr Jack replied: “We don’t want the grievance factory to say, as I’ve seen on social media today, that it was the English Government blocking Scotland watching the game… against Spain last night that we were so victorious in.

“But because the Scottish Football Association sold the rights to the football match, and it was their decision.”