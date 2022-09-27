900 civil servants moved to Scotland as part of relocation push out of London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than 900 civil service jobs have been moved out of London to Scotland, as part of a drive to spread opportunity, according to the latest figures.

Some 933 UK civil service jobs have moved north of the border since March 2020, in a programme called Places for Growth, aimed at relocating officials outside of Whitehall.

The latest figures have been released as Nadhim Zahawi, a senior Cabinet Office minister with responsibility for relations between Westminster and the devolved governments, has visited the department’s new second headquarters in Glasgow.

It is imperative that we continue to build on this momentum and expand opportunities for people outside of London Nadhim Zahawi, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

Mr Zahawi, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said: “We want to drive growth right across the United Kingdom and moving civil service jobs out of London is crucial to delivering this.

“I am delighted to say that the Cabinet Office is leading the way with this work by ensuring we have key decision-makers based in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.”

He added: “It is imperative that we continue to build on this momentum and expand opportunities for people outside of London, giving them the chance to build successful careers right across the UK and bring diversity of thought and experience right to the very top of Government.”

The UK Government plans to relocate a total of 1,500 civil servants from London to Scotland by 2025.

The 933 jobs already moved north of the border include 30 senior civil servants.

The relocation programme will aim to move 22,000 civil service jobs out of London to other areas of the UK by 2030.