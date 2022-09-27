Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

900 civil servants moved to Scotland as part of relocation push out of London

The relocation programme will aim to move 22,000 civil service jobs out of London to other areas of the UK by 2030.

David Lynch
Tuesday 27 September 2022 15:00
Nadhim Zahawi, has visited the department’s new second headquarters in Glasgow (PA)
Nadhim Zahawi, has visited the department’s new second headquarters in Glasgow (PA)
(PA Archive)

More than 900 civil service jobs have been moved out of London to Scotland, as part of a drive to spread opportunity, according to the latest figures.

Some 933 UK civil service jobs have moved north of the border since March 2020, in a programme called Places for Growth, aimed at relocating officials outside of Whitehall.

The latest figures have been released as Nadhim Zahawi, a senior Cabinet Office minister with responsibility for relations between Westminster and the devolved governments, has visited the department’s new second headquarters in Glasgow.

It is imperative that we continue to build on this momentum and expand opportunities for people outside of London

Nadhim Zahawi, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

Mr Zahawi, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said: “We want to drive growth right across the United Kingdom and moving civil service jobs out of London is crucial to delivering this.

Recommended

“I am delighted to say that the Cabinet Office is leading the way with this work by ensuring we have key decision-makers based in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.”

He added: “It is imperative that we continue to build on this momentum and expand opportunities for people outside of London, giving them the chance to build successful careers right across the UK and bring diversity of thought and experience right to the very top of Government.”

The UK Government plans to relocate a total of 1,500 civil servants from London to Scotland by 2025.

The 933 jobs already moved north of the border include 30 senior civil servants.

The relocation programme will aim to move 22,000 civil service jobs out of London to other areas of the UK by 2030.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in