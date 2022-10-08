Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Buchanan clan crowns chief for first time since 1681

John Michael Baillie-Hamilton Buchanan was surrounded by representatives from across the world at the historic inauguration in Scotland.

Rebecca McCurdy
Saturday 08 October 2022 14:12
Clan chief John Michael Buchanan was surrounded by ancient clans as he was crowned on Saturday (Stripe Communications/PA)
Clan chief John Michael Buchanan was surrounded by ancient clans as he was crowned on Saturday (Stripe Communications/PA)

The ancient clans of Scotland reunited from across the globe to crown the first Buchanan chief in more than 340 years.

John Michael Baillie-Hamilton Buchanan was appointed as the true heir and chief of the clan in an inauguration ceremony at Cambusmore, Callander on Saturday.

Mr Buchanan is the manager of the Cambusmore Estate in the Scottish Highlands and has four children – Angus, Bruce, Lucy and Rory.

It is the first time the clan has come together in centuries as the last Buchanan chief, John, died in 1681 without a male heir.

It has a global community of more than five million members, making it one of Scotland’s oldest and most prestigious clans.

Recommended

Joined by international representatives of the clan’s movement and representatives from 10 clans, the chief of Clan Buchanan pledged to transform the community into the modern era while restoring ancient traditions.

His first act was to restore the clan parliament to explore the future of the Buchanan clan and discuss how traditions can be celebrated in the modern day.

He said: “This is a turning point in our clan’s history.

“For centuries our traditions were confined to the history books so it’s truly humbling that members of Clan Buchanan and our good friends from other clans have reunited to celebrate with us.

“I have pledged to bring Clan Buchanan into the modern era by restoring our ancient traditions and championing the values, relevance and importance of the global community we represent.

For centuries our clan had no chief or clan parliament, so this is the start of a new era for Clan Buchanan

Buchanan Clan Chief

“For centuries our clan had no chief or clan parliament, so this is the start of a new era for Clan Buchanan.”

Kevin Buchanan, vice president of the Clan Buchanan Society based in California, said: “It’s fantastic to be here representing Clan Buchanan members from the USA.

“Our clan is spread across the globe but today we’ve united to make it relevant in the modern day while restoring our ancient traditions.

“This has been such a historic moment in Scotland – I’m proud to be part of it.”

It took decades of genealogical research conducted by renowned genealogist Hugh Peskett to identify the new chief.

Recommended

The chief’s inauguration included the Balmoral Bonnet hat featuring three golden eagle feathers, the more contemporary style of headwear now used by Scottish clan chiefs.

And he was presented with the recreated clan jewels, including the chief’s signet ring bearing the Buchanan coat of arms, based on those historically thought to be used for this type of ancient ceremony.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in