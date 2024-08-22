Famous freshwater pearl to stay in Scotland after selling for more than £93,000

Support truly

The largest Scottish freshwater pearl found in living memory will be staying in Scotland after selling for almost £94,000 at auction, said to be a world record.

The Abernethy Pearl was discovered in 1967 and was named after its finder, William (Bill) Abernethy, known as Scotland’s last pearl fisherman.

The pearl was bought by a Scottish buyer when it went under the hammer in Edinburgh at Lyon & Turnbull on Wednesday.

It sold for £93,951 which the auctioneers said was a world record for this type of pearl and was well beyond the estimate of between £40,000-£60,000.

It is thought the pearl could have been growing for 80 years before it was found (Lyon & Turnbull/Stewart Attwood/PA) ( PA Media )

The piece, which went to a Scottish buyer, formed the highlight of The Cairncross Collection auction in which every single item was bought, an occurrence known in the industry as a “white glove sale”.

Ruth Davis, head of jewellery at Lyon & Turnbull, said: “Cairncross’s championing of Scottish pearls made them a world-famous destination.

“It is wonderful that the world record price for The Abernethy Pearl, and the white glove result for The Cairncross Collection as a whole, will cement this legacy.

“We are pleased to be able to say that The Abernethy pearl has found a good home with its new buyer, and will be staying in Scotland.

“It has been a real pleasure to present this collection and see the admiration given to Cairncross from across the UK and beyond.”

The collection featured pieces from renowned Scottish jewellers, Cairncross of Perth, which was established in 1869 by brothers Alexander and George Cairncross and finally closed its doors 154 years later in 2023.

It is believed the Abernethy Pearl could have been quietly growing in its mussel for more than 80 years before Mr Abernethy found it, meaning it was created during the reign of Queen Victoria.

He died in 2021 aged 96 and never disclosed where he made the discovery.

Pearl fishing was banned completely in Scotland in 1998.

It is thought that only one in every 5,000 mussels found in Scottish rivers contains a pearl, and generally they are smaller than those found in saltwater.

Other auction highlights included a Scottish freshwater pearl necklace, which fetched £17,640 and a pair of diamond stud earrings, which sold for £13,860.

Prices include buyer’s premium.