Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Mixed’ bank holiday for most of UK with yellow weather warnings in Scotland

The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for northern and eastern areas of mainland Scotland, with 30mm to 40mm of rain possible.

Harry Stedman
Monday 27 May 2024 00:01
Persistent heavy rain fell across much of the UK earlier this week (Peter Byrne/PA)
Persistent heavy rain fell across much of the UK earlier this week (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Most of the UK will see a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers for the bank holiday, but two yellow weather warnings have been issued in Scotland.

The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for northern and eastern areas of mainland Scotland from 11am to 10pm on Monday, with 30mm to 40mm of rain and disruption possible in local areas.

The Outer Hebrides and the Isle of Skye have a separate warning for rain in place from midnight to 9am but it is not expected to be as heavy.

It comes after large parts of the country saw slow-moving showers and thunderstorms throughout Sunday following heavy rain earlier this week.

Greg Dewhurst, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “There are some subtle differences – I think generally, England and Wales will see less frequent and less heavy showers compared to Sunday, so there should be some longer, drier spells in between.

“But it is worth, if people are heading out, having a brolly and raincoat as there is a chance almost anywhere of having a shower, true for Northern Ireland too, actually.”

Temperatures will be around average for this time of year ranging from 17C to 19C across the UK, but it will still feel “on the fresh side” under any cloud or rain.

Thicker cloud is expected move in across south-west England by the end of the day with the chance of patchy rain, but any lingering showers should fade as the evening progresses.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in