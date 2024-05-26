‘Mixed’ bank holiday for most of UK with yellow weather warnings in Scotland

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Most of the UK will see a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers for the bank holiday, but two yellow weather warnings have been issued in Scotland.

The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for northern and eastern areas of mainland Scotland from 11am to 10pm on Monday, with 30mm to 40mm of rain and disruption possible in local areas.

The Outer Hebrides and the Isle of Skye have a separate warning for rain in place from midnight to 9am but it is not expected to be as heavy.

It comes after large parts of the country saw slow-moving showers and thunderstorms throughout Sunday following heavy rain earlier this week.

Greg Dewhurst, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “There are some subtle differences – I think generally, England and Wales will see less frequent and less heavy showers compared to Sunday, so there should be some longer, drier spells in between.

“But it is worth, if people are heading out, having a brolly and raincoat as there is a chance almost anywhere of having a shower, true for Northern Ireland too, actually.”

Temperatures will be around average for this time of year ranging from 17C to 19C across the UK, but it will still feel “on the fresh side” under any cloud or rain.

Thicker cloud is expected move in across south-west England by the end of the day with the chance of patchy rain, but any lingering showers should fade as the evening progresses.